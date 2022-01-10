3 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $174,900

This adorable updated log cabin home is fully remodeled, with neutral colors and plentiful sunlight. Settled on a dead end street the home has enough space for the entire family. As you enter the home, you'll notice the cozy living room/dining room combo, bright new kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances and new flooring through-out, a completely new updated bathroom. Exterior has fresh new paint and covered from porch - perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Located in a lovely community, this home is close to downtown Glens Falls. Great Find!