3 Bedroom Home in Gansevoort - $59,900

Tons of potential with this one! Sitting on 1.16 acres, this home could be an excellent flip or even be torn down to build new. Newer roof, solid foundation,spacious 2 car garage, and a blank canvas on the interior. Located conveniently on Route 32N, just 20 minutes from Saratoga

