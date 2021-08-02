3 Bedroom Home in Gabriels - $349,900

Adorable seasonal cabin on Beautiful Jones Pond in the great Adirondack Park! Shared dock and 25' on Jones Pond allows you to paddle, fish for northern pike, small mouth bass , perch and bullhead, star gaze and swim in the great Adirondack air! This very well maintained cottage and ADK party shed is the perfect place to unwind. Just minutes to Paul Smiths College and the VIC for hiking, Rainbow Lake, Buck Pond, Loon lake and Kushaqua Lake the area is your seasonal playground! The dock is shared by all and there is a 5' right of way to access the adjacent 25' of waterfront that is owned by this cottage. Sandy shoreline for easy walk in and small children. New drilled well. Furnishings are negotiable with the exception of a few family heirlooms.