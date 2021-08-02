Adorable seasonal cabin on Beautiful Jones Pond in the great Adirondack Park! Shared dock and 25' on Jones Pond allows you to paddle, fish for northern pike, small mouth bass , perch and bullhead, star gaze and swim in the great Adirondack air! This very well maintained cottage and ADK party shed is the perfect place to unwind. Just minutes to Paul Smiths College and the VIC for hiking, Rainbow Lake, Buck Pond, Loon lake and Kushaqua Lake the area is your seasonal playground! The dock is shared by all and there is a 5' right of way to access the adjacent 25' of waterfront that is owned by this cottage. Sandy shoreline for easy walk in and small children. New drilled well. Furnishings are negotiable with the exception of a few family heirlooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Gabriels - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months.
You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
- Updated
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.