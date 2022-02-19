3 Bedroom Home in Fort Edward - $104,000

Be the first to know
A Lake Luzerne man is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.
A new chain store — Big Lots — will fill the vacant space that used to house the Price Rite grocery store in Queensbury.
Glens Falls native Liz Lemery Joy is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko in the newly drawn 20th Congressional District.
Greenwich Village Justice Rachel Clothier declined to set bail Tuesday for John M. Fox, who is accused of setting the fire that destroyed the downtown Wilmarth Building on Feb. 6.
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services and the Warren County Sheriff's Office did not report any other instances of flooding throughout the county.
Police issued 9,978 tickets during its 2022 Super Bowl enforcement initiative. Troop G issued 1,118 of those citations.
A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to attacking a person with a machete and assaulting corrections officers in two incidents.
State police arrested a Gansevoort man following a call for a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.
Washington County reported the COVID-related death of a 91-year-old resident.
Cambridge school board President Jessica Ziehm adjourned Wednesday's meeting when about a dozen members of the audience refused to wear masks.
