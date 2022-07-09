****OPEN HOUSE 6/26 12-2pm****Don't miss out on this awesome 4 yr young home on 1.5 acres, in a great neighborhood, but with lots of privacy. It sits on a cul de sac with a forever wild rear yard, backing up to the renowned trout stream, the Sturdevant Creek. This 3br, 2.5b home features 1,610sf with 425sf of finished basement. There is a 2 car garage and lots of storage space. Nicely appointed 1st floor with HW floors, lots of natural light, gourmet kitchen with high end Samsung appliances, tile backsplash, and white cabinetry. Beautiful oak stairway leading to a spacious 2nd level, which hosts a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, bath and laundry area. Upgrades include granite counters, upgraded fixtures, doors and windows, ceiling fans, propane heat, AC and so much more! Easy to show.
3 Bedroom Home in Corinth - $344,000
