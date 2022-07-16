****OPEN HOUSE 7/17 12-2pm****Don't miss out on this awesome 4 yr young home on 1.5 acres, in a great neighborhood, but with lots of privacy. It sits on a cul de sac with a forever wild rear yard, backing up to the renowned trout stream, the Sturdevant Creek. This 3br, 2.5b home features 1,610sf with 425sf of finished basement. There is a 2 car garage and lots of storage space. Nicely appointed 1st floor with HW floors, lots of natural light, gourmet kitchen with high end Samsung appliances, tile backsplash, and white cabinetry. Beautiful oak stairway leading to a spacious 2nd level, which hosts a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, bath and laundry area. Upgrades include granite counters, upgraded fixtures, doors and windows, ceiling fans, propane heat, AC and so much more! Easy to show.
3 Bedroom Home in Corinth - $339,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-year-old autistic boy who went missing Sunday morning near the Washington County Fairgrounds was later found to have drowned in a pond, police said.
GFK9 closed its doors for good on Tuesday in the midst of a dog getting out while in their care, and people protesting the business.
A recent Queensbury High School graduate was involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, which left her in an ICU 700 miles from her family.
A Granville woman was arrested in connection with a burglary and stolen vehicle from the village of Whitehall.
Hadley-Luzerne Junior/Senior High School has a new principal.
Retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway has entered a guilty plea and received a conditional discharge for falsifying records.
State police on Wednesday released the name of the woman who was rescued from her Fort Edward home after a tree fell on it.
A couple has been charged in connection with a dog found tied to a tree in the town of Corinth on July 8.
A Fort Edward resident was extricated from a house after a tree fell on it on Tuesday.
A South Glens Falls woman was arrested after police said she cut a person with a knife.