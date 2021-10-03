3 Bedroom Home in Call Listing Agent - $300,000

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! YOUR DREAM ADIRONDACK LOCATION IS NOW A REALITY AT 88 RIVERVIEW DRIVE IN THE TOWN OF HADLEY! Coming soon on the market for the first time! ONE LEVEL LIVING 1565 SQ FT RANCH featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, open floor plan with soaring ceiling and recessed lighting, central air conditioning and so much more Spacious unfinished basement with high ceilings and a poured foundation. WAKE UP to sunrises overlooking the Hudson River, Spend your days at the Bend in the River golf course just beyond your fenced in private backyard and your nights cozying up by the fire. Direct Hudson River access - 100" River Frontage with boat launch and landing. ONLY 20 MINS TO LAKE GEORGE Plenty of Storage throughout the home and spacious 2 car detached garage with attic storage above. With some TLC this will be a forever home for family to make unforgettable memories for a lifetime. Stop clicking and start dialing!