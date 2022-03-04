3 Bedroom Home in Argyle - $550,000

Go off the grid in beautiful Washington County w/this 10-years self-sustaining hoe on 25 private acres! Live, work, play and do your thing close to Saratoga Springs, Manchester, VT and Williamstown, MA with this simply sensational custom wood home. Total 2,000 sq ft, 3 bdrms/ 3 baths, geo-thermal heating system w/ forced air & radiant floors. Cathedral ceilings, open beams, high speed internet, gourmet kit. w/ gas cooktop, stainless appliances. Open floor plan w/ plenty of spaces for work and play. Basement w/ high ceilings, laundry, oversized garage, covered porch. All perfectly sited on a rise overlooking one of NY's prettiest counties. Full solar panel- zero utility bill. Live here all year or make this your upstate alternative space.