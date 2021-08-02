Escape to this inviting, fully furnished, seasonal retreat complete with expansive decking, paver patio, fire pit, and custom U shaped dock set on scenic Summit Lake. Inside is full of rustic charm with a warming wood-stove featuring a stone wall mantle, antiques, log furniture, library ladder to the upper level, wood floors & beams overhead, naturally lit by encompassing windows and skylights. Offering 100ft of lakefront to enjoy boating, fishing and swimming on warm sunny days with the included rowboat, canoe and kayak. Plenty of outdoor seating to gather around a crackling fire as the sunset kisses the lake. Nearby amenities include various dining options, Battenkill country club, and Cossayuna Lakeside General Store. 30 min to Saratoga Springs, Lake George, Manchester VT, 3.5 hours to NYC.
3 Bedroom Home in Argyle - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months.
You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
- Updated
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.
Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in Chester on Friday.