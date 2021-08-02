3 Bedroom Home in Argyle - $349,900

Escape to this inviting, fully furnished, seasonal retreat complete with expansive decking, paver patio, fire pit, and custom U shaped dock set on scenic Summit Lake. Inside is full of rustic charm with a warming wood-stove featuring a stone wall mantle, antiques, log furniture, library ladder to the upper level, wood floors & beams overhead, naturally lit by encompassing windows and skylights. Offering 100ft of lakefront to enjoy boating, fishing and swimming on warm sunny days with the included rowboat, canoe and kayak. Plenty of outdoor seating to gather around a crackling fire as the sunset kisses the lake. Nearby amenities include various dining options, Battenkill country club, and Cossayuna Lakeside General Store. 30 min to Saratoga Springs, Lake George, Manchester VT, 3.5 hours to NYC.