3 Bedroom Home in Argyle - $119,000

Welcome to this 3-bedroom, 2 bath family home in the Argyle Countryside. Stunning scenery of the Adirondack Mountains and a bubbling brook in your back yard. Cossayuna Lake at your fingertips being less than 1 mile away. Home is fully functional and ready for a new owner to call it their own!! Private lot with 1.8 acres and plenty of potential and room to grow.

