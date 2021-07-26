Sunday was the final day of the 2021 Saratoga County Fair. The 2020 fair was canceled because of the pandemic but returned with big crowds this year. The four-day event kicked off Thursday in Ballston Spa. For more photos, see a gallery on poststar.com.
2021 Saratoga County Fair
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
An event celebrating the opening of Broad Street Commons was disrupted Wednesday by a tenant complaining of frequent criminal activity at the workforce housing complex.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
A Queensbury man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.
David Glover is out as superintendent of schools for the Salem Central School District.
A Glens Falls man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after it was determined he was in position of dangerous contraband while in jail earlier this month.