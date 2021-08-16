 Skip to main content
2021 LARAC Summer Arts Festival
2021 LARAC Summer Arts Festival

The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council Summer Arts Festival in Glens Falls was held Saturday and Sunday in City Park. The juried show showcased the original work of artists and artisans, including jewelry, home and food items, fine art and textiles.

