2 killed in ambush in McDonald's in Buffalo

Three men were apparently ambushed and gunned down in a McDonald's parking lot, leaving two of the victims dead and the third hospitalized Saturday night.

According to Buffalo police and ambulance responders, three Buffalo men, all in their 20s, were in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue when they were shot shortly after 11:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Ambulance crews attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on another victim, 27, who was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim, 28, was also taken to ECMC, where he is listed in fair condition, according to police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Detectives described the triple shooting as a targeted incident, DeGeorge said. The three were sitting in a car in the McDonald's lot when shot, he said. It was unclear Sunday whether the victims were in the drive-thru lane.

The deaths bring Buffalo's homicide count this year to 11.

