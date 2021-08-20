67 acre Plantation style estate 1 Mile waterfront with mountain views on Champlain Canal and Mettawee river all navigable. Subdivision potential or simply a magnificent private estate with own private 6 hole golf course. Waterfront connects to all waterways.
2 Bedroom Home in Whitehall - $599,000
