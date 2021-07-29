River Road is a quiet street that runs up the west side of the Hudson, and this year-round home on an acre and a half is not far from the river and has two deeded access points to the water only a short walk away. The city of Warrensburg and the highway are only a short drive away, yet so are many of the wild places of the Adirondacks, in which this property sits. The home is a two-bedroom, year-round trailer that has been refurbished but is being sold as-is. The well is shared with the next door neighbor. The septic, although probably a cesspool, functions just fine. However, the home is clean, bright, and ready to use! Lots of outbuildings and even a few tools are included. Weekends in the Adirondacks start now, or maybe even join us year-round.
2 Bedroom Home in Thurman - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Parents are demanding answers after a New Hampshire summer camp that calls itself one of the best in the nation unexpectedly shut down after just six days this month.
A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
The Capital Region continues to have the highest seven-day positive test rate in the state for new COVID-19 infections.
A Lake George man has admitted to possessing child pornography.