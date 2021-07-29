2 Bedroom Home in Thurman - $99,000

River Road is a quiet street that runs up the west side of the Hudson, and this year-round home on an acre and a half is not far from the river and has two deeded access points to the water only a short walk away. The city of Warrensburg and the highway are only a short drive away, yet so are many of the wild places of the Adirondacks, in which this property sits. The home is a two-bedroom, year-round trailer that has been refurbished but is being sold as-is. The well is shared with the next door neighbor. The septic, although probably a cesspool, functions just fine. However, the home is clean, bright, and ready to use! Lots of outbuildings and even a few tools are included. Weekends in the Adirondacks start now, or maybe even join us year-round.