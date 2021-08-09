 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Schuylerville - $199,000

Welcome home to this warm and inviting home in the highly desirable Morgan's Run community. You will absolutely fall in love with this extremely well cared for raised ranch. This home boasts a completely open second floor with soaring cathedral ceilings, a stunning kitchen with marble and granite finishes, a large island, dining room, living room and an office. Enjoy the views from your two tiered deck overlooking Saratoga Apple Orchard. Recent upgrades include newer appliances and a four year old roof! Super convenient location and nothing to do but move in!

