2 Bedroom Home in Queensbury - $173,000

*OPEN HOUSE Saturday, 10/02 11am-1pm* Move in ready ranch-style Townhouse in highly sought after Queen Victoria's Grant. Vaulted ceilings and an open concept create a spacious - airy feel. Corian counters, SS appliances, and a laundry room right off the kitchen leaves little to be desired. Cozy up by your gas stove or out on your 3-season screened in porch. The backyard is very private with mature trees and a shed for extra storage. Explore the walking trails and all that the Adirondacks have to offer! Don't wait on this one!

