2 Bedroom Home in Out Of Area Town - $599,999

Looking for your family's new year round vacation home, well look no further. This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home sits on the south side of Glen Lake with views of French Mountain. Located just minutes away from all the activities Lake George and Glens Falls has to offer! Enjoy coffee and the sunrise on your brand new trex deck looking across to the popular Docksider or on your porch overlooking Mannis Pond & Queensbury's golf course. Offering 100ft of waterfront and a 32' wide dock perfect for parking your boat or taking a dive into the lake. This property includes a driven point well that provides top quality water and a brand new Presby Environmental septic system that is engineered to protect not only the lake but the pond. Hurry before it's too late- this one will not last !