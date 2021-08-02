Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow awaits it's new owner. This 1377 Sq. Ft. home features galley kitchen, dining room open to living room, large, master bedroom that's spacious enough to place a comfy sitting area or be used as an all in one child's playroom & bedroom, updated bathroom, den/office space, enclosed back porch with washer and dryer hook up, and walk up, as well as, hatch entry to attic where you can use strictly as storage or transform into anything based on your needs. The sizable yard lends well to entertaining and gardening. Exterior Bilco door leads to full basement and siding, windows, doors, kitchen, bath, and mechanics have been updated too.
2 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $152,000
