2 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $124,999

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom,1 Bath bungalow (with an additional finished attic bedroom), awaits it's new owner. This 1377 Sq. Ft. home features a galley kitchen, a dining room open to the living room, an updated bathroom and a primary bedroom that's spacious enough to place a comfy sitting area within. Another bedroom with a closet is located on the first floor. There is also a small den or office or craft room on the first floor just off the living room. The enclosed back porch has a laundry area and large storage closet. The finished attic is currently being used as a huge ADDITIONAL bedroom and there is a hatch style door way that allows for easy furniture movement. It also could be a home office, a man cave or ladies loft!! The attic also has large "under the eaves" built in storage areas. The sizable yard (double village lot) lends well to entertaining and gardening. Bilco door leads to full basement. The roof cover, siding, windows, doors, kitchen, bath, and mechanics have been updated.