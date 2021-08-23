2 Bedroom Home in Hadley - $279,000

There is a reason that Great Sacandaga is one of the most popular lakes in the southern Adirondacks. If you ever wanted to own a business in a high traffic area along the lake this property is it. Opportunity for a store or restaurant in this beautiful setting along Lake Sacandaga or build your dream home on the property. This property has an incredible location on North Shore Rd in Day at the intersection of Hadley Hill Rd. The "Old Country Store" was a prime location for food and necessities and one of the only convenience/grocery stores in the area. With a lack of amenities for miles on the north shore of the lake this property provides an incredible chance to meet the high demands in the area with the right business. The covered front porch welcomes you into a large open space that leads into a bright side room with large windows. Unfinished living quarters in the back of the building could provide a place to live or rent with 2-3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom as well as a fireplace in the main living room area. There is also a small covered porch in the back of the building. Behind the building is a small detached 2 car garage as well a small storage shed for boats or lawn equipment. The building is vacant and is in need of improvements but has strong potential. Spacious parking lot in front of building with roughly 10-12 spaces. Over 900 feet of road frontage on 2 sides and Paul Creek borders the other. With 2.94 acres the lot has room to expand or build your dream home. Enjoy all the Lake has to offer as well as hiking, skiing and mountain biking at nearby West Mountain and golf in the surrounding area. Check out the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury that happens every year. Nearby Saratoga has numerous restaurants, the Race Track and Saratoga Performing Arts Center featuring numerous summer concerts. â€¢12 Miles to Hadley â€¢25 Miles to Glens Falls â€¢29 Miles to Saratoga Springs