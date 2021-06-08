Enjoy this luxury condo in the heart of Glens Falls, a block from local restaurants and pubs in this quiet city at the foot of the ADK. Short drive to fantastic hiking & Skiing. Spacious designer kitchen with quartz counter tops, tile back splash & high end stainless steel appliance. Hardwood floors thru out. Be the first to call this condo home. Building has Elevator and is Handicap accessible. It is a must see! Check out the virtual tour: www.uview2.co Showings start Saturday 9:00 AM***Open House Saturday & Sunday 1-2:30 PM *** View More
2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $222,500
