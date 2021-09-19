2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $205,000

STUNNING finishes in this luxurious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, open floor plan condo all on one level. Design choices begin with quartz countertops, glass tiled backsplash to a jacuzzi bath tub and the list goes on and on. Nestled between Saratoga and Lake George and within walking distance to all that Glens Falls has to offer -upscale dining, shops, cultural events, band concerts in City Park, theater, library, museums, hiking trails. V.A. and Hospital nearby. There is an elevator in the building as well as a wheel chair lift to make life easier.