3rd floor Condo with spectacular finishes through out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, custom closet, 9' ceilings, crown molding and other high end finishes. Nestled between Saratoga and Lake George and within walking distance to all Glens Falls has to offer, - upscale dining,shops,cultural events,band concerts in City Park, theater, library, museums, hiking trails, VA and hospital nearby.
2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Hudson Falls residents died in a one-vehicle accident on the Northway on Thursday afternoon.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday after police said he pointed a handgun at a Warren County sheriff’s officer.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles has released new driver licenses and non-driver identification cards, the first redesign of the documents in nine years.
An early Sunday morning accident in the town of Hebron left one person dead.
The Glens Falls man who admitted illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
A former corrections officer is accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance while on duty at Saratoga County Jail.
State police are requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing Moreau resident.
Local lawmakers are disappointed in Thursday's closure of Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility.
A Queensbury High School senior has been actively keeping tabs on her family in Ukraine, while also collecting donations to aid humanitarian relief.
A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported on Wednesday.