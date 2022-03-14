2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $205,000

3rd floor Condo with spectacular finishes through out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, custom closet, 9' ceilings, crown molding and other high end finishes. Nestled between Saratoga and Lake George and within walking distance to all Glens Falls has to offer, - upscale dining,shops,cultural events,band concerts in City Park, theater, library, museums, hiking trails, VA and hospital nearby.