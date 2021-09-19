2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $202,000

SPECTACULAR finishes throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 level condo. Open floor plan with spacious cook's kitchen, open concept, custom closets, 9' ceilings, crown molding, gorgeous hardwood floors and a lot of natural light. Nestled between Saratoga and Lake George and within walking distance to all that Glens Falls has to offer -upscale dining, shops, cultural events, band concerts in City Park, theater, library, museums, hiking trails. V.A. and Hospital nearby. There is an elevator in the building as well as a wheel chair lift to make life easier.