2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $147,900

Welcome to this charming 2bd/2ba Glens Falls home. Lovely landscaping borders the composite-decked front porch creating the ideal spot to sip your morning cup of coffee & the perfect place to finish the day with your favorite glass of wine. Entering the home you'll find that natural light abounds! A comfortable living room w/ 1st floor laundry closet, 1 bed, 1 bath, an eat-in kitchen and an additional room previously used as an office, one floor living couldn't be easier! Upstairs features a large private bedroom with a closet, built-in book shelves, a full bath & additional storage! Could use as a playroom, office, master suite, or guest room. The possibilities are endless! The fully Fenced in yard with a concrete patio makes a great place to BBQ! Close to all that downtown has to offer!