Welcome to this charming 2bd/2ba Glens Falls home. Lovely landscaping borders the composite-decked front porch creating the ideal spot to sip your morning cup of coffee & the perfect place to finish the day with your favorite glass of wine. Entering the home you'll find that natural light abounds! A comfortable living room w/ 1st floor laundry closet, 1 bed, 1 bath, an eat-in kitchen and an additional room previously used as an office, one floor living couldn't be easier! Upstairs features a large private bedroom with a closet, built-in book shelves, a full bath & additional storage! Could use as a playroom, office, master suite, or guest room. The possibilities are endless! The fully Fenced in yard with a concrete patio makes a great place to BBQ! Close to all that downtown has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $147,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Queensbury Elementary School teacher Joe Traina has been suspended for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine and not getting tested.
The Glens Falls man who was struck by a car last week in Moreau died on Monday from his injuries.
Washington County on Monday reported that three unvaccinated people died from COVID-19, including a 42-year-old resident.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk with three children in his vehicle.
A Queensbury man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash.
A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he posted intimate photos of a person on the internet.
Argyle and Queensbury parents are concerned the requirement for staff to be vaccinated or tested is forcing educators out of schools.
A Queensbury woman is facing driving while ability impaired charges following a crash on Friday.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Thursday after police found a loaded handgun during a home visit.
This year’s 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival will salute local essential workers.