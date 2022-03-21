 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Day - $325,000

This 2 Bed 1 Bath cottage has a great lake view and lake permit right over the road to The Great Sacandaga Lake. This cottage offers an eat-in kitchen, living room with stone fireplace that has a new propane insert, hardwood floors, enclosed seasonal porch, replacement windows, metal roof and a patio with fire pit. Schedule this today!

