RUTLAND, Vt. — The public is again invited to cut down a Christmas tree from Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest.

A required $5 permit can be purchased online or at Green Mountain National Forest offices in Vermonters can get Christmas tree Manchester and Rochester.

This year, the U.S. Forest Service is providing free Christmas tree vouchers to fourth-grade students in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.

It was created so that the country’s fourth graders and their families could discover wildlife, resources, and history for free. The students must register online at https://everykidoutdoors.gov and present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree voucher, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

Trees may be harvested within designated areas of the forest and must be cut 6 inches or less from the ground, the Forest Service said. All trash and litter from the activity, including woody debris, must be removed from roads, ditches, and culvert openings, officials said.

