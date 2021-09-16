1 Bedroom Home in Salem - $48,000

If you have been looking for a peaceful retreat or the perfect hunting cabin to enjoy the outdoors this property, is it! Beautiful wooded lot with a hunting cabin. The secluded hunting cabin features a wood stove, propane cooking stove, bunk room and outhouse. Sit on the covered porch and watch the wildlife as they meander through the woods. Plenty of wildlife sign and the owners have had a long history of successful deer and turkey hunts. Multiple funnels and benches provide great locations for stands or blinds. Open woods with trails make this a perfect getaway for anyone looking for a private and peaceful retreat. Enjoy hiking in the summer and fall or snowshoeing in the winter. Potential to create views with some select timber cuts. The property includes road frontage on 2 separate roads providing an opportunity for access as well as the possibility to split up the property into other lots. Property is being sold as is. Just 5 minutes outside of historic Salem, NY there are plenty of activities from boating and hiking to the local farmers market or explore the covered bridges in the area. â€¢ 1.5 Miles to Salem â€¢ 24 Miles to Manchester, VT â€¢ 29 Miles to Minutes to Saratoga Springs, NY