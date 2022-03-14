1 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $195,000

Spectacular finishes through out this 1 bedroom, 1 bath 1st level Condo. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, 9' ceilings, crown molding and a lot of natural light. Nestled between Saratoga and Lake George and within walking distance to all Glens Falls has to offer, - upscale dining,shops,cultural events,band concerts in City Park, theater, library, museums, hiking trails, VA and hospital nearby.