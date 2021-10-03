Classic HIgh Ranch with ground level entry! Plenty of storage and living space on the entry level, then upstairs is an open floor plan, Fireplace in living room, 2 more bedrooms and full bath! Love the huge front covered deck! Location is ideal between Hadley/ Lake Luzerne and Corinth! Quiet dead end street too! Must see to be appreciate!
1 Bedroom Home in Corinth - $65,000
