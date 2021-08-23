$1.6M grant will help SUNY Schenectady increase college access for high school students

SCHENECTADY — SUNY Schenectady expects to receive a two-year, $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to increase college access for local high school students, the two-year college announced Thursday.

One of only two New York state institutions to receive the grant, the college will partner with the Schenectady City School District on the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program, which is designed to help institutions of higher education emerge from the coronavirus pandemic more resilient and expand educational opportunities for students.

The college will use the grant to partner with the local school district to provide support services and create pathways for students to become college-ready while they are still in high school.

SUNY Schenectady’s college in the high school program will be expanded with real-time immersive support and academic services.

The grant will be used to create a college-ready success course, add academic coaches and a mental health counselor, and strengthen professional development opportunities between SUNY Schenectady and Schenectady High School instructors.