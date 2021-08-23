$1.6M grant will help SUNY Schenectady increase college access for high school students

SCHENECTADY — SUNY Schenectady expects to receive a two-year, $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to increase college access for local high school students, the two-year college announced Thursday.
One of only two New York state institutions to receive the grant, the college will partner with the Schenectady City School District on the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program, which is designed to help institutions of higher education emerge from the coronavirus pandemic more resilient and expand educational opportunities for students.
The college will use the grant to partner with the local school district to provide support services and create pathways for students to become college-ready while they are still in high school.
SUNY Schenectady’s college in the high school program will be expanded with real-time immersive support and academic services.
The grant will be used to create a college-ready success course, add academic coaches and a mental health counselor, and strengthen professional development opportunities between SUNY Schenectady and Schenectady High School instructors.
Steady Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady, said in a statement: “The academic support programs we will be able to put into place through the grant, working with Schenectady High School, are extremely important. Not only will these resources instill confidence in high school students as they move on, it will set them up for success in their college careers. We are investing in them and we are pleased to work with Schenectady High School to help change lives.”
Anibal Soler Jr., superintendent of the Schenectady City School District, said: “We are beyond excited, pleased and grateful to Dr. Moono and SUNY Schenectady for this opportunity and partnership that provides incredible support to Schenectady students,” he said. “The supports, resources and opportunities will make a difference in the lives of students and serve as an investment in the future of our city and our community. I look forward to our continued partnership.”
SUNY Schenectady has offered the College in the High School program at Schenectady High School for more than 10 years. Last year more than 500 high school students participated, earning more than 2,000 college credits.