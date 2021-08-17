$1.1 billion in stabilization grants now available to child care providers

Applications are now open for child care stabilization grants in New York, from a pot of $1.1 billion of federal funding provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan.

The amount is historic for its size, and for the simple reason that child care is so rarely given state or federal dollars.

“No matter what side of the aisle you are on, this is an unprecedented infusion of cash into child care” explained Jamie Basiliere, executive director of the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country. “That’s never happened before, not in my thirty years (doing this work), there’s been nothing like these stabilization grants.”

The pandemic has seen more federal money put into child care than ever before, though for the first year funds were more limited and often quite difficult to apply for.

But the stabilization grants now available are what providers and advocates have been asking for all along: money for providers, that’s easy to apply for, and can be used for operating expenses and salaries.

These grants check all those boxes.

“Child care providers are breathing a sigh of relief, in the short term with this money,” Basiliere said.