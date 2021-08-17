$1.1 billion in stabilization grants now available to child care providers

Applications are now open for child care stabilization grants in New York, from a pot of $1.1 billion of federal funding provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan.
The amount is historic for its size, and for the simple reason that child care is so rarely given state or federal dollars.
“No matter what side of the aisle you are on, this is an unprecedented infusion of cash into child care” explained Jamie Basiliere, executive director of the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country. “That’s never happened before, not in my thirty years (doing this work), there’s been nothing like these stabilization grants.”
The pandemic has seen more federal money put into child care than ever before, though for the first year funds were more limited and often quite difficult to apply for.
But the stabilization grants now available are what providers and advocates have been asking for all along: money for providers, that’s easy to apply for, and can be used for operating expenses and salaries.
These grants check all those boxes.
“Child care providers are breathing a sigh of relief, in the short term with this money,” Basiliere said.
She said a lot of providers in her area of Clinton and Essex counties, about a third, have already applied and been accepted for the stabilization grants, through a streamlined Office of Children and Family Services portal.
Providers have until the end of November to apply.
But is the money enough, and is it really helpful? Does it really change anything for child care providers? Yes and no, said Basiliere. “Is this the end-all, be-all savior? Absolutely not. It’s a short-term solution.”
And it is has some quirks and complications. For one, the money is classified as taxable income, which means using it the way a lot of providers would like to, on back pay to make up lost income, means they’ll be paying back some of the grant.
So Basiliere said keeping receipts and spending the money on deductible business expenses, will be important, to make it a blessing and not a burden.
“You know, this is governmental money. There are strings attached,” she said.
And while $1.1 billion sounds like a lot of money, what most providers will receive is more in the $20,000-$40,000 range, with larger providers eligible for between $80,000 and $100,000.
And, strangely, a home provider caring for 16 kids, and a center caring for up to 50 kids, will receive almost the same amount. This is a puzzle Basiliere has yet to solve.
“I thought it was typo, and I asked the state if it was, and they promptly, tersely, told me it was not a typo,” she said.
Still, Basiliere said providers are grateful for the money, and it will help stabilize providers — to a degree. A lot of providers spent or lost way more than what they’ll receive, between low enrollment, increased staff and changing their set-ups and cleaning procedures.
She pointed to one large center in her area that serves more than 100 children, that will receive a $108,000 stabilization grant. But during the pandemic, they took out a $150,000 disaster loan just to stay open and caring for kids.
“In theory, they could pay $108,000 of it off with their stabilization grant, but that would leave no money for supplies or salary increases or equipment, etc.,” she said.
Basiliere hopes the grants might signal a deeper commitment to financially treating child care as a public good, because the stabilization grants on their own don’t do that at all: “We have not fundamentally changed how child care is financed.”
But, overall, providers are doing better, Basiliere said. Parents are returning to work, enrollment is increasing and most providers will receive some help it the coming months.