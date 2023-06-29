Washington County Historical Society’s Local History Book Club will meet from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the society’s headquarters, 167 Broadway, Fort Edward. Washington County Historical Society membership is not required for participation.
The discussion will focus on Townsend Harris’s role in American trade with Japan. Harris (1804-1878) was born and educated in Sandy Hill (now Hudson Falls) where his father was a hatter. He became the First United States Consul General to Japan and was founder of the College of the City of New York, the first tuition-free college for poor children in the United States. A historical marker is near the corner of Locust Street and Main Street, just north of the village green in Hudson Falls.