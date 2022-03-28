032922-spt-transactions

Monday’s Transactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Carolina Hurricanes F Nino Niederreiter for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during NHL Game in Carolina on March 18.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2023 GAM. Cincinnati would also receive up to an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, as well as retain 10% of any future transfer fee above what the Rapids paid to acquire the defender.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Kevin Bahl and F A.J. to Utica (AHL). Signed F Brian Halonen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Richard Panik to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Clay Stevenson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Kyle Bradish, OF Yusniel Diaz and LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP DL Hall to Bowie (Double-A Northeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia and OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Miguel Diaz and Ricardo Pinto to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned LHP Kyle Bird to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHPs Kohei Arihara, Nick Tropeano, and Brandon Workman and C Yohel Pozo to minor league camp.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned C Francisco Alvarez, INF Brett Baty, OFs Jake Mangum and Carlos Cortes, INF Matt Reynolds, LHPs Rob Zastryzny and Josh Walker, RHPs Jose Rodríguez and Antonio Santos to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF/1B Matt Beatty from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP River Ryan.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS— Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle and OF Heloit Ramos to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned Cs Patrick Bailey and Ricardo Genoves to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed 1B Albert Pujols to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker. Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez, Johan Oviedo and Freddy Pacheco to Memphis (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Gerardo Carrillo, INFs Lucius Fox and Luis Garcíato Rochester (Triple A-East). Reassigned RHPs Reed Garrett, INF Jake Noll, C Taylor Gushue, and INF’s Richard Ureña and Adrián Sanchez to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Clippard on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Will Hernandez to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison and WR Auden Tate to one-year contracts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Hired Kerry Dixon as assistant quarterbacks coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Billy Turner to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Garrett Griffin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Keisean Nixon.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DaeSean Hamilton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of C Brandon Linder. Signed K Greg Zuerlein and DE Solomon Thomas. Re-signed K Eddy Pineiro.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Jermaine Carter and RB Ronald Jones.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Jesse Davis, CBs Nate Hairston and Tye Smith.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer. Signed OL Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Genard Avery.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard. Re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Resigned OL Josh Wells and LS Zach Triner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0