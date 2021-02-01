020221 nws policeblotter

Police: Man punched TV in dispute

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Sunday after police said he damaged a television set during a domestic incident.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Main Street at about 12:12 p.m. Police said Jimmy L. Smith, 44, shoved another person and also punched a television set, which caused more than $250 worth of damage.

Smith was charged with felony third-degree mischief and a violation of second-degree harassment.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Corinth Town Court at a later date.

Pottersville man charged with DWI

CHESTER — A Pottersville man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 9 in Chester at about 10:09 p.m. for a report of a property damage accident.

William C. Morrisey II, 48, was driving his 2014 Honda CRV, when he went off the road at a curve and hit a mailbox, according to a news release.

The vehicle became stuck in a snowbank, police said.