011921 A5 letters to the editor

We deserve better than Elise Stefanik

Editor:

In these uncertain times, it’s helpful to reflect on the lessons of history. One of the most important lessons we have learned is how we treat truth in our politics. While confidence and trust in political leaders has waxed and waned over the years, we still want to be able to believe what our elected officials tell us.

At the local level, we hope that our mayor or town superintendent is being truthful with us about local issues. At the state level, we want to be able to trust that Governor Cuomo is basing his handling of the pandemic or other issues on established facts. And at the national level, we should be able to believe and trust what our president and congressional representatives tell us.

This is particularly important when the issues being presented are central to our democracy. Opinions may vary, but facts are facts.

Democratic and Republican judges, including a number of Trump appointees, as well as election officials of both political parties, have ruled or attested to the fact that no significant fraud was involved in the 2020 election. That may comfort or disappoint you, but it is not subject to interpretation.