011921 A5 letters to the editor

We deserve better than Elise Stefanik
In these uncertain times, it’s helpful to reflect on the lessons of history. One of the most important lessons we have learned is how we treat truth in our politics. While confidence and trust in political leaders has waxed and waned over the years, we still want to be able to believe what our elected officials tell us.
At the local level, we hope that our mayor or town superintendent is being truthful with us about local issues. At the state level, we want to be able to trust that Governor Cuomo is basing his handling of the pandemic or other issues on established facts. And at the national level, we should be able to believe and trust what our president and congressional representatives tell us.
This is particularly important when the issues being presented are central to our democracy. Opinions may vary, but facts are facts.
Democratic and Republican judges, including a number of Trump appointees, as well as election officials of both political parties, have ruled or attested to the fact that no significant fraud was involved in the 2020 election. That may comfort or disappoint you, but it is not subject to interpretation.
All of our congressional representatives know these facts. Congresswoman Stefanik knows these facts. We want to believe her and be assured that she’s serving our best interests, but when she denies these facts and presents misinformation, she is betraying our trust in her.
Whatever her reasons are, it is clear that she does not serve any of us, of any political party. She has lost our confidence, and more importantly, pitted us against each other; she no longer deserves to be our representative. Elise Stefanik should resign for the good of the people of her district. We deserve better.
Jeff Zappieri, Hudson Falls
After the damage, we can rebuild
Never in 74 years have I witnessed the violence perpetrated against our country by our own people. The level of inhumane actions by our own citizens and the president is un-American.
Before I am accused of being a complaining Democrat, I was a faithful Republican until a few years ago; now a registered independent. Observing President Trump’s behavior through these past four years has been uncomfortable… Yes, he did some good things for the economy, but his behavior, his lies, his ignorance toward the poor and his known “deals” behind the scenes are appalling.
I have suffered a bit of distancing from friends because I chose not to support Mr. Trump; blame my instinct or my principles. I do not believe he is a faithful Christian, although he leads others to trust in his false religiosity. As the scene plays out these past few days, it is obvious that the president has betrayed us all, has instigated hate against our leaders, and refused to accept the truth — he lost the election fair and square.
I am concerned about the future of our country, those sick and dying from the pandemic, the safety of our leaders, and care for those who have lost their jobs. I love this country and am willing to be a healer, and a devoted American to rebuilding what is left of our republic. With God’s help and caring Americans, it can be done.
Patricia Girard,
town of Moreau
Trump’s supporters cannot be patriots
All supporters of Donald Trump ought to stop pretending that what he stands for and what he has done is anywhere close to normal for a U.S. president. This isn’t a matter of opinion, like differing on tax policies or business regulations.
Now, I don’t mean to denigrate all Republicans. I want to make that clear, because it might sound that way to some. Give and take and disagreement is necessary in our system so that everyone’s ideas and solutions to problems can be heard, discussed and negotiated.
In the end, the best result is usually some form of compromise. That can only happen if both sides are facing reality though, and for four years Republicans in Congress have been looking the other way, and making excuses for Trump’s behavior, actions and rhetoric, as those became more and more absurd — with the exception of a precious few who retired rather than be caught up in this.
Maybe at first Republicans thought they could control him. But, bit by bit, they gave moral and ethical ground, until they found themselves all of a sudden sinking into quicksand. Or they just gave in and gave up because they wanted his voters. Well, what kind of person would want to be supported by voters who do such things as they did on Jan. 6?
Our own representative, Elise Stefanik, is one of those who apparently does, to her everlasting shame. So if even now you are still a Trump supporter, please stop waving our nation’s flag. Please stop mouthing words from the Constitution you refuse to uphold. Please stop calling yourselves patriots and Americans. You are neither.
Admit that what you want is not democracy or the rule of law; what you evidently want is government of Trump, by Trump and for Trump.
Tanya Goldstein, Salem
Climate change is most urgent issue
Dear Glens Falls area and North Country neighbors, this letter is to share my concern about the climate crisis we are in the throes of, and how we can respond. We don’t yet experience global warming intensity in our area, but other U.S. and Earth regions do:
- Extreme weather/more frequent fires, floods, droughts;
- Loss of birds, insects, wildlife/sixth mass extinction;
- Deforestation of our great forests;
- Acidification of our oceans/disappearing coral reefs;
- Drowning island countries/endangered U.S. coastal cities;
- Critically high levels of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere.
Time is short and the need for climate action urgent. Right now, however, our main thoughts are for COVID-19 victims, health care heroes, and getting vaccinated. The incoming Biden administration will rightfully prioritize COVID-19 relief. But federal actions to lessen climate change impact will also begin right away. And we can help.
I’m part of a small group of local climate-activists intent on bringing the need for climate action to your attention. Our newly formed group, North Country Earth Action, will be visible in the community with weekly nighttime light brigade display signs (such as “CLIMATE ACTION NOW” and “There is No Planet B”), weekly daytime street-corner banner events and climate-related podcasts.
We feel strong and meaningful actions for us all to do will be lobbying our elected town governments for local climate initiatives and supporting far-reaching impactful federal climate legislation with calls and letters to congressional leaders.
As the reality of climate disaster becomes more real to us, we want you to look upon our Earth action squad as “welcome thorns in your sides” for having urged you to take action on the most serious problem facing our Earth and all life.
Diane Collins, Glens Falls
All rioters did was hurt our country
Disturbing events continue to evolve, following the attempt by a riotous group of domestic terrorists and insurrectionists, who were clearly zealous followers of Donald Trump and his Make American Great Again group of Conservative Americans. Let me be clear, nothing they did that day made this country great or safe or better for anyone.
I am a seasoned activist and advocate for 30 years who has been to many well-organized, peaceful protests where the police were told of our plans and invited to work with us to make sure we were doing what is allowed under the Constitution of the United States. This was not that.
As a matter of fact, I’d like to point out, if that were me and protesters for AIDS activism in the 1980s and 1990s, or Black Lives Matter protesters, you would have seen a much more robust police presence and a lot more violence and injury incurred by the police on peaceful protesters. I point this out to show how much still needs to be done when it comes to racism and discrimination by law and order.
After pointing that out, let me state my anger and sadness for police officers and non-police who lost their lives and officers and people who have since taken their lives or been hurt during this terrorist insurrection at the citadel of democracy in this country, our Capitol.
It’s also sad that our Republican congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, decided to back these terrorists in attacking our nation’s democracy. She refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory on Nov. 3 while feeding these insurrectionists’ actions and behavior.
She knows she has been egging them on instead of denouncing actions of President Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz.
Steve Baratta, Glens Falls
This time, attack came from within
Wednesday’s events troubled me to my core. I saw firsthand an armed insurrection in our nation’s capital. As a student of history and with 25 years’ experience teaching American history, I was well aware that nothing of this sort had happened since 1812, when the British burned the Capitol and the White House.
Although the British military surrendered to the Americans in our own backyard, and the British government signed the Treaty of Paris in 1783 that guaranteed U.S. independence from Great Britain, they never fully recognized American independence.
Scholars of American History consider the War of 1812 the Second War for Independence. The British continued to harass the United States by their practice of impressment or “removing seamen from U.S. merchant vessels and forcing them to serve on behalf of the British” in their war with France, both of whom wanted to control the United States.
Wednesday’s attack was carried out, not by a foreign country, but by armed insurrectionists incited by our very president and his enablers. Those who stormed the Capitol put journalists, police officers, public servants and even themselves in harm’s way.
Encouraged by the president and supported by renegade lawmakers, they refused to recognize the results of the most secure and endlessly vetted general election in history. Those who stormed the Capitol were acting in precisely the same manner as the British, but this time it was homegrown terrorists emboldened by unscrupulous legislators.
Although Representative Stefanik decried the violence, she, like the insurrectionists, made it very clear that she would not accept the results of the election and would continue her fruitless efforts to negate the results. She did just that. The irony is, she was protected, during the riots, by the very government she railed against.
Sara Idleman, Greenwich
Phony zeal covers dangerous urges
“A dangerous ambition more often lurks behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of the people than under the forbidden appearance of zeal for the firmness and efficiency of government. History will teach us that the former has been found a much more certain road to the introduction of despotism than the latter, and that of those men who have overturned the liberties of republics, the greatest number have begun their career by paying an obsequious court to the people; commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants.” (Federalist Paper No. 1, Alexander Hamilton, 1788)
This is a clear and prescient statement that well defines recent events and those political leaders who have participated in the attempted coup that we have suffered.
The Trump/Stefanik/Cruz cabal has sought to overthrow the legitimate government of our country, while claiming to protect the rights of all Americans. Their lies and actions have gotten people killed.
The so-called “unanswered questions” that Trump/Stefanik/Cruz claim some Americans have are not only predicated on the lies they originated but have already been answered. Dozens of state and federal courts have given the answer. Fifty state governors and other officials have given the answer. Trump’s own attorney general has given the answer. Our recent election was fair and proper.
The Trump/Stefanik/Cruz cabal just does not like this answer. Even after the day of anarchy and chaos that was born of their lies, they persisted and continue to persist in these lies.
Trump/Stefanik/Cruz have betrayed the U.S. Constitution. They violated their oaths of office. They are directly responsible for the violence.
I am embarrassed to be represented in Congress by a person who so clearly undermines our Constitution, gives no weight to a solemn oath and rejects truth with such ease.
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg
Elise, you do not deserve your title
The photo-op of Elise standing with correctional officers was truly disgusting. It very obviously looked like you were using them to divert attention away from your seditious actions at the Capitol. I’m sure her supporters will think, “Oh, how wonderful of her to back the blue!”
The fact that she still went on to object to the votes in contested states even after the riot says a lot about her, and it isn’t good. After 60 lawsuits were dismissed by the courts, two of them by the Supreme Court, Elise apparently thinks she knows more than the judges.
The reality is, she was so incredibly naive that a con man was able to very easily get her to do his dirty work for him! And this is who we have representing New York in Congress?!
Then to top it off, she tries to divert our attention from what Trump did by going after Governor Cuomo! No Elise, we can see right through you. Clean up your own back yard before you start on anyone else’s! You are a disgrace to not only this state, but this country. We don’t need people like you in an office that requires intelligence, compassion, dignity, honesty and willingness to put country before party. You have none of those traits.
It was a huge mistake electing you, and would be a great correction for you to resign. By your behavior, you have proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that you don’t deserve the title of congresswoman.