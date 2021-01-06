010721 opinion letters

Pay attention to EMS arrangement
Editor:
To the taxpayers of Lake George, the Town Board is considering changing the arrangement with the Lake George EMS Squad from contractual to a taxing district. Go to lakegeorgetown.org and read the proposal. It will raise costs to $932,000 per year and add $0.50 per thousand to your already high tax bills while not changing the service you already receive.
Keep in mind that this will be in addition to the sewer tax increase that’s coming due to the failure of the village to secure full state funding before signing a contract.
As part of the proposal, $50,000 is included to cover “Special Events” such as Americade, Car Show, etc. The promoter should be footing the bill for the extra coverage required, as happens in other locations.
To the best of my knowledge, paid EMS are part of the fire departments in cities such as Glens Falls, Albany, etc. Smaller localities contract with their EMS squads to avoid the administration, pay scale, benefits, etc. that are handled within the structure of the squad. The towns, villages contract, as we do now, to avoid those entanglements. Tune in to the Zoom meeting on January! Contact the board members and tell them to keep the contract system.
John Kearney, Lake George
Toss the bad apples of Trump’s orchard
Editor:
Just when you think Trump can’t possibly go any lower, I hear an audiotape of him doing just that! It was truly disgusting, appalling and outrageous to listen to this desperate, deranged, soon to be former president trying to pressure an attorney general to commit fraud! Trump makes Richard Nixon look like an angel!
The Republican Party is being destroyed because of this worthless excuse for a man. Good riddance! Any Republican official who sides with this insane jackass deserves to lose their seat!
2021 needs to start with a clean slate and that should include removing the bad apples that grow in Trump’s orchard. This is not who we are! We are better than that!
June Woodard, Queensbury
Be sure to screen for cervical cancer
Editor:
According to an April 2020 report, cervical cancer screening dropped nationwide by 83%. This steep decline is due to the temporary shutdown of medical offices for routine care to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, regular cervical cancer screening is essential to good health and can save lives.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington and Hamilton Counties is taking this opportunity to educate women that cervical cancer is preventable with regular screening. Cervical cancer screening tests can find the cells that lead to cancer before it starts. These cells can then be removed.
Screening also helps to find cancer early, when it may be most easily treated. Cervical cancer screening is recommended for women beginning at age 21.
If you are concerned about the risk of COVID-19, talk to your health care provider about your overall health and risk for cervical cancer. Together, you can decide if getting screened is safe at this time.
If you don’t have insurance or a health care provider, our program may be able to help. The CSP can help eligible, uninsured women ages 40 and older get cervical cancer screening.
Our program also provides free breast and colon cancer screening to eligible New York residents. Call 518-926-6570 today to find out if you qualify for free cancer screenings.
MaryBeth Fitscher,
Program Manager
Stefanik cannot justify her acts
Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik states in her recent press release “Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act.” This is a false statement. There is no procedure or even discussion regarding the protest of an election in these sections of the Constitution.
Kudos to Will Doolittle for supporting this view in his blog, “You will see there is nothing there about grounds for objecting to the election results.” The Republicans are applying the obscure Electoral Count Act of 1887, which stemmed from the contested election of Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876. Elise Stefanik is attempting to give her anti-democratic cause a nobility by falsely cloaking herself in the Constitution.
Ron Kuhr, Argyle
Climate in crisis, so we must act
Editor:
Many of us have been under a deathly pall these last four years with constant damage to social justice, equality, morality, democracy, a sustainable Earth; hatred, racism, xenophobia cultivated by those in power; scientists, whistleblowers governors, mayors, election officials... threatened with violence; silence and complicity by “respectable” lawmakers undermining elections, damaging democracy.
It seems like we have had our brains taken over, cheering those who do harm to our lives, our Earth. Trump and corporate powers eliminate regulations protecting air, water, streams, wetlands, oceans, national parks, federal lands, endangered species, coral reefs, bees, birds. They withdraw from the Paris Climate treaty, silence science, expand drilling, mine everywhere.
Pruitt, Zinke, Perry, Trump’s appointees, work to eliminate all restraints on corporate profits. How could any sane person not want to protect Earth, our only home? Hold the delusion that climate change is a “hoax?” How many intense wildfires, record heat, catastrophic hurricanes, flooding, drought, oceans warming, soil depletion, refugees fleeing hunger? If your mother was being killed and your “home” destroyed, what should you and what must we do?
Biden has drawn together people who recognize the grave danger to life, who will work to create a more healthy and sustainable Earth, a first step in caring for our home, hopefully followed by a more comprehensive “green new deal.” How have masters of deception made people horrified at a “green new deal” (like medical care for all) calling it socialist, elitist, too costly, rather than a deeply thoughtful way to save life and Earth?
What would it mean to question the immense cost of unrestrained growth and corporate power? To redefine what is precious, sacred? I work with a small local group “Earth action squad,” trying, like Paul Revere, to carry a warning of a climate crisis and the need for action.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
You, too, can live in a fantasyland
Editor:
I read Mr. Bass’ letter of Jan. 3, asking for assistance attending Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month. I can help! I can offer him a package with tickets for three upcoming events many people around here are looking forward to: Trump’s inaugural, next month’s Jets-Giants Super Bowl game and the 156th Independence Day celebrations for the Confederate States of America. Great deals available!
Brian Farenell, Glens Falls
Stop subverting our electoral process
Editor:
Open letter to Representative Elise Stefanik — shame on you! Today I read that you are joining 139 of your House Republican colleagues with the seditious move to object to the legal votes of U.S. citizens.
You purport to be a constitutionalist, while subverting that contention by joining this charade. Our own state allowed their voters to vote by mail due to concerns about COVID-19; was that wrong?
The president and his minions have brought over 60 different lawsuits, alleging fraud and other malfeasance, and not once have they provided any verifiable proof. No court, be it state or federal, has found any of the allegations based on fact.
You should not be trying to disenfranchise the legal votes of any U.S. citizen, which is what you are doing. In addition, you are supporting a man that tried last weekend to perpetrate voter fraud. Having listened to the tape that one of your fellow Republicans and a Trump supporter recorded, there is no doubt that is what the president was trying to do.
My dad used to say something to the effect if you look like duck, you walk like a duck, you are a duck. By throwing your support behind this blatant fraudulent man you are no different than him.
At first you indicated that you would support the president while he sought all legal means to overturn the election results. Now you are slipping way past that point by supporting illegal means of disenfranchisement. Please do what you said and support our Constitution, accept the results and bring some truth to the fallacy that you are bipartisan except when it is convenient for you.
Chuck Damp, Ray Brook