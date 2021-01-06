010721 opinion letters

Stop subverting our electoral process

Editor:

Open letter to Representative Elise Stefanik — shame on you! Today I read that you are joining 139 of your House Republican colleagues with the seditious move to object to the legal votes of U.S. citizens.

You purport to be a constitutionalist, while subverting that contention by joining this charade. Our own state allowed their voters to vote by mail due to concerns about COVID-19; was that wrong?

The president and his minions have brought over 60 different lawsuits, alleging fraud and other malfeasance, and not once have they provided any verifiable proof. No court, be it state or federal, has found any of the allegations based on fact.

You should not be trying to disenfranchise the legal votes of any U.S. citizen, which is what you are doing. In addition, you are supporting a man that tried last weekend to perpetrate voter fraud. Having listened to the tape that one of your fellow Republicans and a Trump supporter recorded, there is no doubt that is what the president was trying to do.