Skelos is granted new trial in corruption case
Skelos is granted new trial in corruption case

  • JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

NEW YORK — A former state Senate leader and his son were granted new trials Tuesday in a corruption case that roiled a scandal-ridden statehouse. The New York lawmaker is the latest in a series of powerful politicians whose convictions unraveled because of a recent Supreme Court decision.

